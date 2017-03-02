(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st Cavalry Division Valentine's Day Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Jacob Caldwell 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division Valentine's Day Greetings

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 510690
    VIRIN: 170203-A-VC572-327
    Filename: DOD_104096232
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Valentine's Day Greetings, by MSG Jacob Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Greetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT