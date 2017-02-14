170214-N-VK873-001
NORTH SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66) fire a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Hué City, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510688
|VIRIN:
|170214-N-VK873-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104096212
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve Live-Fire Exercise, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
