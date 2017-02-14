(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Operation Atlantic Resolve Live-Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    Navy Media Content Services       

    170214-N-VK873-001
    NORTH SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66) fire a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Hué City, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510688
    VIRIN: 170214-N-VK873-001
    Filename: DOD_104096212
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve Live-Fire Exercise, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Hué City (CG 66)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT