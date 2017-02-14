Operation Atlantic Resolve Live-Fire Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170214-N-VK873-001

NORTH SEA (Feb. 14, 2017) Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66) fire a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. Hué City, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)