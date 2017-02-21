(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Capsized Boat in Nantucket Sound

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    A Coast Guard 42-foot rescue boat crew from Station Chatham rescues a man after his boat capsized in Nantucket Sound, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The video was shot from a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew that located the man Tuesday morning. (U.S Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510670
    VIRIN: 170221-G-G0101-1001
    Filename: DOD_104095978
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 810
    Downloads: 19
    High-Res. Downloads: 19
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Capsized Boat in Nantucket Sound, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cape Cod
    USCG
    Capsized boat
    Coast Guard rescue
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Station Chatham
    MH-60 Jayhwak
    Nantucket Sound

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT