A Coast Guard 42-foot rescue boat crew from Station Chatham rescues a man after his boat capsized in Nantucket Sound, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The video was shot from a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew that located the man Tuesday morning. (U.S Coast Guard video by Air Station Cape Cod)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510670
|VIRIN:
|170221-G-G0101-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104095978
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|810
|Downloads:
|19
|High-Res. Downloads:
|19
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Rescues Man Clinging to Capsized Boat in Nantucket Sound, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT