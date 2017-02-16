(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    165th Airlift Wing Maintenance

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amber Williams 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 165th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group perform scheduled isochronal maintenance on a C-130H Hercules.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing Maintenance, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    maintenance
    hercules
    c-130
    165th airlift wing

