Airmen of the 165th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group perform scheduled isochronal maintenance on a C-130H Hercules.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:38
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|510668
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-FY748-079
|Filename:
|DOD_104095970
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing Maintenance, by TSgt Amber Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
