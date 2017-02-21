(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eco Friendly Grease

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Enrique Barcelo 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Langley AFB is in the process of testing a new bio based grease that will reduce our impact on the environment.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eco Friendly Grease, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Langley
    Environment
    Innovation
    JBLE

