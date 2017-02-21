Langley AFB is in the process of testing a new bio based grease that will reduce our impact on the environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510666
|VIRIN:
|170221-F-PM546-865
|Filename:
|DOD_104095968
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eco Friendly Grease, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
