    Cobra Gold 2017 School Building Dedication

    THAILAND

    02.21.2017

    Video by Spc. Bradey Pettit 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Thailand, United States, and South Korea worked together to build a new addition to the Ban Nong Mung school. This new addition created an improved building for both the elementary school children and the surrounding community. The engineer civic action projects demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. The projects will improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in exercise areas.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 07:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510658
    VIRIN: 170221-A-KG538-488
    Filename: DOD_104095636
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2017 School Building Dedication, by SPC Bradey Pettit, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    seabees
    us
    cobra
    gold
    navy
    thailand
    pacom
    army
    2017
    pacific marines
    marfprpac

