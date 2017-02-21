Cobra Gold 2017 School Building Dedication

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510658" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Thailand, United States, and South Korea worked together to build a new addition to the Ban Nong Mung school. This new addition created an improved building for both the elementary school children and the surrounding community. The engineer civic action projects demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. The projects will improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in exercise areas.