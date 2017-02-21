Cobra Gold 2017 School Building Dedication

Thailand, United States, and South Korea worked together to build a new addition to the Ban Nong Mung school. This new addition created an improved building for both the elementary school children and the surrounding community. The engineer civic action projects demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. The projects will improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in exercise areas.
