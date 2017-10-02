(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fueling The Mission: Part One

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Jones 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Sometimes you don't know what you have until it's gone, fortunately members of the special purpose shop repair what you might take for granted. Airman 1st Class Mike Jones take us inside the unit that keeps #TeamKadena moving.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510656
    VIRIN: 170210-F-JX890-008
    Filename: DOD_104095619
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling The Mission: Part One, by A1C Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    18 WG

