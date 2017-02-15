Recent actions from North Korea have placed the peninsula on edge. Making ballistic missile defense a key component in our efforts to maintain peace, which is why Airman First Class Jourdan Barrons shows us how the new upgrade brings security to the peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 01:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510648
|Filename:
|DOD_104095491
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patriot Missile Upgrade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
