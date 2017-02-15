(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Missile Upgrade

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Recent actions from North Korea have placed the peninsula on edge. Making ballistic missile defense a key component in our efforts to maintain peace, which is why Airman First Class Jourdan Barrons shows us how the new upgrade brings security to the peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 01:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510648
    Filename: DOD_104095491
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Missile Upgrade, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    improvement
    Patriot Missile System
    raytheon
    robert tronti
    steven knierim

    • LEAVE A COMMENT