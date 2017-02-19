(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold NEO/RJNO Event

    UTAPAO, THAILAND

    02.19.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Doty 

    354th Fighter Wing

    Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO)/Rescue of Japanese Nationals Overseas (RJNO) event on Feb. 19, 2017 in Utapao, Kingdom of Thailand, that focused on the processes and procedures of evacuating civilian citizens affected by a large-scale disaster in a foreign country.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 01:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510645
    VIRIN: 170219-F-QA315-458
    Filename: DOD_104095485
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: UTAPAO, TH 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold NEO/RJNO Event, by TSgt Steven Doty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    joint
    multinational
    evacuation
    COBRA GOLD
    disaster
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    Cobra Gold 17

