Non-combatant Evacuation Operation (NEO)/Rescue of Japanese Nationals Overseas (RJNO) event on Feb. 19, 2017 in Utapao, Kingdom of Thailand, that focused on the processes and procedures of evacuating civilian citizens affected by a large-scale disaster in a foreign country.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 01:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510645
|VIRIN:
|170219-F-QA315-458
|Filename:
|DOD_104095485
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|UTAPAO, TH
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold NEO/RJNO Event, by TSgt Steven Doty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT