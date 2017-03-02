(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 DSC Best Warrior

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Video by Maj. R. Kavanaugh Breazeale and Staff Sgt. Rufus Stuckey

    Deployment Support Command

    2017 Deployment Support Command Best Warrior Competition at Fort Benning, Georgia slideshow.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 DSC Best Warrior, by MAJ R. Kavanaugh Breazeale and SSG Rufus Stuckey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Best Warrior
    DSC
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Deployment Support Command

