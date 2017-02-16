(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IRON FIST 2017 Carl Gustav Live Fire shoot

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Marines observe the Japanese Military Armed Forces fire the Carl Gustav Anti-Tank Weapon. Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 510630
    VIRIN: 170216-M-PK127-482
    Filename: DOD_104094981
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IRON FIST 2017 Carl Gustav Live Fire shoot, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    Anti-Tank
    Marines
    Carl Gustav
    Gustav
    Iron Fist
    Range 408
    Iron Fist 2017
    Heavy Weaponry
    Carl Gustav Anti-Tank Weapon

