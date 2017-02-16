Marines observe the Japanese Military Armed Forces fire the Carl Gustav Anti-Tank Weapon. Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 17:41
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|510630
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-PK127-482
|Filename:
|DOD_104094981
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IRON FIST 2017 Carl Gustav Live Fire shoot, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
