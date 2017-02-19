California National Guard 3-140th S&S Battalion Mission over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer Shuan Hollins and Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick pilot a UH-72 helicopter over Merced County with Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz recording video to assess flood damage and points of interest regarding current flooding and future planning for upcoming storms. They are flying out of the Stockton Army National Guard Armory located at the Stockton Airport.