    California National Guard 3-140th S&S Battalion Mission over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage

    MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Crosier 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer Shuan Hollins and Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick pilot a UH-72 helicopter over Merced County with Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz recording video to assess flood damage and points of interest regarding current flooding and future planning for upcoming storms. They are flying out of the Stockton Army National Guard Armory located at the Stockton Airport.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510629
    VIRIN: 170219-Z-YQ843-001
    Filename: DOD_104094968
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: MERCED, CA, US 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard 3-140th S&S Battalion Mission over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage, by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Army Aviation
    California National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    UH-72
    CANG
    Merced County
    Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz
    SFC Marty Ortiz
    Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins
    CW3 Shaun Hollins
    Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick
    CW2 Scott Englebrick
    3-140th S&S
    3-140th Security and Support Aviation Battalion
    UH-72 Helicopter
    Stockton Army National Guard Armory
    Stockton Airport
    #keepingcaliforniasafe
    #alwaysthere

