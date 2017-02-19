Chief Warrant Officer Shuan Hollins and Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick pilot a UH-72 helicopter over Merced County with Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz recording video to assess flood damage and points of interest regarding current flooding and future planning for upcoming storms. They are flying out of the Stockton Army National Guard Armory located at the Stockton Airport.
02.19.2017
02.20.2017
|B-Roll
|510629
|170219-Z-YQ843-001
|DOD_104094968
|00:06:23
MERCED, CA, US
|15
|5
|5
|0
This work, California National Guard 3-140th S&S Battalion Mission over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage, by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
