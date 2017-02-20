(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-52 Delivers Airpower in the fight against ISIS

    IRAQ

    02.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan, Staff Sgt. Kristine MacDonald and Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    A video package of U.S. Airmen from 96th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron executing air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The B-52 Stratofortress enables vital kinetic capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 14:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510617
    VIRIN: 170220-F-FE269-001
    Filename: DOD_104094950
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Delivers Airpower in the fight against ISIS, by SrA Jordan Castelan, SSgt Kristine MacDonald and TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-52
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    AFCENT
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Stratofortress Buff

