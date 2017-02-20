A video package of U.S. Airmen from 96th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron executing air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The B-52 Stratofortress enables vital kinetic capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|510617
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-FE269-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094950
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 Delivers Airpower in the fight against ISIS, by SrA Jordan Castelan, SSgt Kristine MacDonald and TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT