    Refueling the flight in support of OIR

    IRAQ

    02.20.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron extended the fight against ISIS by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in suport of Operation Inherent Resolve on Feb. 15, 2017. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides a vital airpower capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in fueling the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510614
    VIRIN: 170215-F-FE269-001
    Filename: DOD_104094947
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 15
    High-Res. Downloads: 15
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling the flight in support of OIR, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-52
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    AFCENT
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Stratofortress Buff

