U.S. Airmen from The 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron extended the fight against ISIS by delivering fuel to U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-16 Fighting Falcons, and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs in suport of Operation Inherent Resolve on Feb. 15, 2017. The KC-135 Stratotanker provides a vital airpower capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in fueling the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 14:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510614
|VIRIN:
|170215-F-FE269-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094947
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|15
|High-Res. Downloads:
|15
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling the flight in support of OIR, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
