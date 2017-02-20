U.S. Airmen from 96th Expeditionary Bomber Squadron execute air operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 13, 2017. The B-52 Stratofortress enables vital kinetic capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Jordan A. Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510612
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-YC884-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094945
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|28
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 delivers kinetic package in support of OIR, by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT