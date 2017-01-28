(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center provided a full day of services to address the contributing factors associated with homelessness. The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center was transformed into a one-stop service and resource haven for veterans in need during the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017. Approximately 60 community organizations, 350 community volunteers and government agencies joined forces with the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center to address homelessness -- and underemployment -- among veterans in the DC metropolitan area.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510611
    VIRIN: 170128-A-PL327-001
    Filename: DOD_104094944
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DCNG
    DCANG

