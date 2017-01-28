video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center provided a full day of services to address the contributing factors associated with homelessness. The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center was transformed into a one-stop service and resource haven for veterans in need during the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017. Approximately 60 community organizations, 350 community volunteers and government agencies joined forces with the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center to address homelessness -- and underemployment -- among veterans in the DC metropolitan area.