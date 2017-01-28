The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center provided a full day of services to address the contributing factors associated with homelessness. The Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center was transformed into a one-stop service and resource haven for veterans in need during the Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017. Approximately 60 community organizations, 350 community volunteers and government agencies joined forces with the DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center to address homelessness -- and underemployment -- among veterans in the DC metropolitan area.
Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 14:41
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|510611
VIRIN:
|170128-A-PL327-001
Filename:
|DOD_104094944
Length:
|00:02:43
Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Winterhaven Homeless Veterans Stand Down 2017, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
