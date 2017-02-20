Press statements by Vice President Pence at the European Council
BRUSSELS, BRU, BELGIUM
02.20.2017
Press statement by Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States at the European Council with Donald Tusk, President of the European Council
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 08:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|510601
|VIRIN:
|170220-G-XX123-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104094556
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BRU, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
LEAVE A COMMENT