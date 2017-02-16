Marines of the Marine Air Group 12 and the Royal Thai Army had jointly present books and other educational material to school children. Afterwards the Marines go into classrooms and help teach English to the children by playing games and other fun activities.
This work, Marine Air Group 12 and the Royal Thai Army present books and other educational material to school children., by PFC Donavann Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
