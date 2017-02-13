(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Patrolling the Skies Aboard AWACS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron patrol the skies aboard an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 13, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in providing an accurate, real-time picture of the battle space for situational awareness to the Joint Air Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 03:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510579
    VIRIN: 170213-F-HA049-528
    Filename: DOD_104094336
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrolling the Skies Aboard AWACS, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AWACS
    EAACS
    Airborne Warning and Control System
    Sentry
    E-3
    ISIS
    CJTF-OIR
    968th
    JAOC
    Airborne Air Control Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT