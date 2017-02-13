U.S. Airmen from the 968th Expeditionary Airborne Air Control Squadron patrol the skies aboard an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 13, 2017. The squadron is actively engaged in providing an accurate, real-time picture of the battle space for situational awareness to the Joint Air Operations Center. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 03:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510579
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-HA049-528
|Filename:
|DOD_104094336
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patrolling the Skies Aboard AWACS, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT