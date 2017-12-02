(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Extending the Fight Against ISIS

    IRAQ

    02.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-10 Extender to two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors over Iraq in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 12, 2017. The Squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities supporting the Operation's offensive. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 02:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510576
    VIRIN: 170212-F-HA049-142
    Filename: DOD_104094333
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Extending the Fight Against ISIS, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Fighting Falcons
    F-22
    KC-10
    Raptor
    Iraq
    908th EARS
    Air Refuel
    ISIS
    Inherent Resolve
    CJTF-OIR

