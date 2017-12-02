Extending the Fight Against ISIS

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-10 Extender to two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons and two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors over Iraq in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 12, 2017. The Squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities supporting the Operation's offensive. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).