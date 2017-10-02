U.S. Airmen from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron deliver fuel from a KC-10 Extender to two U.S. Marine Corps Harriers and two Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 Hornets over Iraq in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve Feb. 10, 2017. The Squadron is actively engaged in tactical air refueling operations which extend kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities supporting the Operation's offensive. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Joshua A. Hoskins).
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 02:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510574
|VIRIN:
|170210-F-HA049-117
|Filename:
|DOD_104094331
|Length:
|00:05:20
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Extending the Fight Against ISIS, by SrA Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT