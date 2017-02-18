(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Port of Miami CBRN Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers with the 329th Chemical Company from Orlando, Fla., train with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. These Soldiers participated in an exercise to test their response capabilities when called to assist local authorities in case of disaster. In this scenario Chemical Soldiers help the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department deal with a threat to the Port of Miami. Soldiers help the fire fighters discover and deal with simulated threats present in eight containers. The exercise is the second of it's kind and was developed to promote cooperation and interaction by civil authorities with Army Reserve Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) units to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate relief and recovery operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510566
    VIRIN: 170218-A-SZ193-203
    Filename: DOD_104094317
    Length: 00:14:44
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    Hometown: YUKON, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port of Miami CBRN Exercise, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    firefighter
    miami
    chemical
    orlando
    cbrn
    florida
    army reserve
    partnership
    training
    defense support of civil authority
    dade county
    port of miami
    homeland operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT