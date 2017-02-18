Army Reserve Soldiers with the 329th Chemical Company from Orlando, Fla., train with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. These Soldiers participated in an exercise to test their response capabilities when called to assist local authorities in case of disaster. In this scenario Chemical Soldiers help the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department deal with a threat to the Port of Miami. Soldiers help the fire fighters discover and deal with simulated threats present in eight containers. The exercise is the second of it's kind and was developed to promote cooperation and interaction by civil authorities with Army Reserve Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) units to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate relief and recovery operations.
|02.18.2017
Date Posted: 02.20.2017
|B-Roll
|510566
|170218-A-SZ193-203
|DOD_104094317
|00:14:44
|MIAMI, FL, US
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|YUKON, OK, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Port of Miami CBRN Exercise, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
