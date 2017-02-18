Port of Miami CBRN Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Soldiers with the 329th Chemical Company from Orlando, Fla., train with the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. These Soldiers participated in an exercise to test their response capabilities when called to assist local authorities in case of disaster. In this scenario Chemical Soldiers help the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department deal with a threat to the Port of Miami. Soldiers help the fire fighters discover and deal with simulated threats present in eight containers. The exercise is the second of it's kind and was developed to promote cooperation and interaction by civil authorities with Army Reserve Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) units to save lives, mitigate human suffering and facilitate relief and recovery operations.