    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Video by Butch Livingston 

    All Hands Magazine

    Graceful choreography up on the roof of a US Navy aircraft carrier. All Hands Magazine free content.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510558
    VIRIN: 170219-D-AD819-099
    Filename: DOD_104094219
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly Navy (SM content), by Butch Livingston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    flight ops
    navy
    carrier
    f18 hornet
    hornet porn

