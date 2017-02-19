Royal Thai Navy, Japan Self-Defence Force, Malaysian and U.S. service members establish an evacuation control center during a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise during Cobra Gold 2017, at Utapao International Airport in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017.Cobra Gold, in its 36th iterat ion, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region.(U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera Video by Lance Cpl. Branden J.Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 20:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510543
|VIRIN:
|190217-M-FG361-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104094138
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|UTAPAO, TH
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Non-combatant Evacuation Operation exercise during Cobra Gold (B-Roll), by LCpl Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
