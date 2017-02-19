Non-combatant Evacuation Operation exercise during Cobra Gold (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Thai Navy, Japan Self-Defence Force, Malaysian and U.S. service members establish an evacuation control center during a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise during Cobra Gold 2017, at Utapao International Airport in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017.Cobra Gold, in its 36th iterat ion, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region.(U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera Video by Lance Cpl. Branden J.Bourque)