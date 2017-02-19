(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Non-combatant Evacuation Operation exercise during Cobra Gold (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTAPAO, THAILAND

    02.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Branden Bourque 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Royal Thai Navy, Japan Self-Defence Force, Malaysian and U.S. service members establish an evacuation control center during a non-combatant evacuation operation exercise during Cobra Gold 2017, at Utapao International Airport in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017.Cobra Gold, in its 36th iterat ion, focuses on humanitarian civic action, community engagement, and medical activities to support the needs and humanitarian interest of civilian populations around the region.(U.S. Marine Corps Combat Camera Video by Lance Cpl. Branden J.Bourque)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 20:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510543
    VIRIN: 190217-M-FG361-001
    Filename: DOD_104094138
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: UTAPAO, TH 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-combatant Evacuation Operation exercise during Cobra Gold (B-Roll), by LCpl Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Pacific Command
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Thailand
    PACOM
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Assistance
    COMCAM
    MARFORPAC
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Theatre Security Cooperation
    Kingdom of Thailand
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    U.S. PACOM
    Pacific Marines
    USMC COMCAM
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017
    CobraGold17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT