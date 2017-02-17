California National Guard Assists with Flooding at State Parks

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll : California National Guard's 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., was activated to assist federal and state agencies during the recent flooding in Central California Feb. 17, 2017. Delta Company was stasked to assist the California State Parks in Hilmar, California at the Hatfield State Park to build and place sandbags to protect various assets.