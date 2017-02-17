B-roll : California National Guard's 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., was activated to assist federal and state agencies during the recent flooding in Central California Feb. 17, 2017. Delta Company was stasked to assist the California State Parks in Hilmar, California at the Hatfield State Park to build and place sandbags to protect various assets.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510539
|VIRIN:
|170217-Z-FF876-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104094029
|Length:
|00:10:44
|Location:
|HILMAR, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard Assists with Flooding at State Parks, by SMSgt Chris Drudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
