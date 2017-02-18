B-Roll package of the integrated training event between the 329th CBRN Company from Orlando, Fla. and the Miami-Dade Fire Department held at the Port of Miami, Feb. 18, 2017. The two day training event was led by Army North, and validated by U.S. Northern Command and brought civilian and military personnel together train on joint standards of practice and build relationships through the increased capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510538
|VIRIN:
|170218-F-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104093929
|Length:
|00:18:30
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 329th CBRN Company & Miami-Dade Fire Department Integrated Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT