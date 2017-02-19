Thai’s process civilians during NEO event

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Thai Armed Forces process civilians, during the noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO), part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17, Naval Air Station Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017. During NEO, Japanese Self Defense Forces executed a scenario dictating the evacuation of Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and U.S. civilians in Thailand. The NEO event was part of the field training exercise portion of Cobra Gold 17, displaying interoperability between various partner nations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan E. LopezCruet)