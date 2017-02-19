(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thai’s process civilians during NEO event

    UTAPAO, THAILAND

    02.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan LopezCruet 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Royal Thai Armed Forces process civilians, during the noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO), part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17, Naval Air Station Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017. During NEO, Japanese Self Defense Forces executed a scenario dictating the evacuation of Japanese, Malaysian, Thai and U.S. civilians in Thailand. The NEO event was part of the field training exercise portion of Cobra Gold 17, displaying interoperability between various partner nations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan E. LopezCruet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 06:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510525
    VIRIN: 160219-M-GE042-0002
    Filename: DOD_104093661
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: UTAPAO, TH 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thai’s process civilians during NEO event, by Sgt Jonathan LopezCruet, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

