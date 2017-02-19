A C-130 from the Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) loads Japanese and U.S. civilians during a noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO), as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17, Naval Air Station Utapao, Thailand, Feb. 19, 2017. During NEO, JSDF forces played a scenario based on the evacuation of Japanese Nationals, Malaysian, Thai and U.S. civilians in Thailand. The NEO event was part of the field training exercise portion of Cobra Gold 17, displaying interoperability between various partner nations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jonathan E. LopezCruet)
This work, JSDF Rescue Japanese Nationals during Cobra Gold 17, by Sgt Jonathan LopezCruet, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
