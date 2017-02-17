Marines, veterans and family gather for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Banquet for the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., 18 February 2017. The evening included a sunset memorial, 21-gun salute and banquet.
00:00:00:00 – BGen Kevin Killea remarks
00:00:14:10 – Mr Samuel Anderson receiving Purple Heart citation
00:01:00:18 – SgtMaj Bradley Kasal receiving gift
00:01:31:17 – Cake Cutting Ceremony
00:03:17:01 – Iwo Jima Flag Raising Tableau
00:03:31:21 – Guest singing Marine Corps Hymn
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510512
|VIRIN:
|170218-M-PC554-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104093633
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Iwo Jima Commemorative Banquet B-Roll, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
