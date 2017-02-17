California National Guard's 1-184th Infantry Battalion, Delta Co., was activated to assist federal and state agencies during the recent flooding in Central California Feb. 17, 2017. Delta Company was split into two seperate units to help various local fire departments and citizens living in Snelling and Le Grande, California to build and place sandbags to protect lives and property. (Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Chris Drudge)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 22:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510481
|VIRIN:
|170217-Z-FF876-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104093311
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|SNELLING, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, California National Guard assists with February Flooding, by SMSgt Chris Drudge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
