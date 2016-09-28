ISF Divestiture

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510409" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gumersindo Perez, the Iraq Train and Equip Fund manager for Besmaya with the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Buckeye, Ariz. along with other U.S. Army Soldiers prepares for a divesture of ammo and supplies to the Iraqi Army 36th BDE at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Sept. 30, 2016. The ITEF is designed to enhance the Iraqi security forces’ lethality and readiness through standardizing and modernizing unit and individual equipment sets. Equipping the brigade, in addition to building partner capacity training, enables the ISF in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)