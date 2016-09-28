(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BESMAYA RANGE COMPLEX, IRAQ

    09.28.2016

    Video by Sgt. Josephine Carlson 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gumersindo Perez, the Iraq Train and Equip Fund manager for Besmaya with the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Buckeye, Ariz. along with other U.S. Army Soldiers prepares for a divesture of ammo and supplies to the Iraqi Army 36th BDE at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Sept. 30, 2016. The ITEF is designed to enhance the Iraqi security forces’ lethality and readiness through standardizing and modernizing unit and individual equipment sets. Equipping the brigade, in addition to building partner capacity training, enables the ISF in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2016
    Date Posted: 02.18.2017 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510409
    VIRIN: 160930-A-QI240-001
    Filename: DOD_104092396
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: BESMAYA RANGE COMPLEX, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISF Divestiture, by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    982D COMCAM
    Besmaya
    Iraq
    Besmaya Range Complex
    982nd Combat Camera Co.
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Sgt. Josephine Carlson

