U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gumersindo Perez, the Iraq Train and Equip Fund manager for Besmaya with the 336th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion out of Buckeye, Ariz. along with other U.S. Army Soldiers prepares for a divesture of ammo and supplies to the Iraqi Army 36th BDE at the Besmaya Range Complex, Iraq, Sept. 30, 2016. The ITEF is designed to enhance the Iraqi security forces’ lethality and readiness through standardizing and modernizing unit and individual equipment sets. Equipping the brigade, in addition to building partner capacity training, enables the ISF in their fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Josephine Carlson)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2017 01:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510409
|VIRIN:
|160930-A-QI240-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104092396
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|BESMAYA RANGE COMPLEX, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF Divestiture, by SGT Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
