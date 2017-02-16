(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll Teamwork makes the dream work

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.16.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jerome Brackins Jr 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of JASDF members touring Kadena Air Base to learn how our jobs compare and contrast with theirs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 19:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510399
    VIRIN: 170217-F-SQ752-018
    Filename: DOD_104092221
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll Teamwork makes the dream work, by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Supply
    Kadena
    Operations
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Logistics
    Self-Defense
    Force
    Air
    Wing
    Squadron
    Mobility
    People
    Air Force
    Readiness
    18th
    JASDF
    18th LRS
    733 AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT