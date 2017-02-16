Faces of MLG: Cpl. Coria Valle

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510393" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cpl. Coria Valle is a warehouse clerk with 1st Supply Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Valle talks about his dedication to learning his job and how he uses his knowledge to mentor his fellow Marines. Thompson won the Marine of the Year Award and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work and dedication for helping other Marines succeed.