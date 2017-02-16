(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of MLG: Cpl. Coria Valle

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Cpl. Coria Valle is a warehouse clerk with 1st Supply Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Valle talks about his dedication to learning his job and how he uses his knowledge to mentor his fellow Marines. Thompson won the Marine of the Year Award and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work and dedication for helping other Marines succeed.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Marine of the Year
    1st Supply Battalion
    Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal
    Logistics Regiment 15
    Cpl Valle
    Camp Pencleton

