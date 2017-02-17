(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battle Color Trailer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Video by Cpl. Cody Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    The Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps tour across the United States to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and “Esprit de Corps” of the United States Marines. The performance and static display is scheduled for 1-5pm p.m. March 9th 2017 at the 11 Area football field. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Cody R. Woods, MCIWEST-MCB CamPen Combat Camera/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 18:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510366
    VIRIN: 170217-M-KS086-001
    Filename: DOD_104091357
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Color Trailer, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    BC
    Marine Corps
    Battle Color
    75th
    CampPen75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT