    Infantry Officer Course M240B & M249 field Training Exercise

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Serrano 

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marine Corps Officers fire M240B machine guns and M249 squad automatic weapons during a squad weapons and munitions field exercise aboard Camp Barrett, VA, Jan. 25, 2017. The mission of Infantry Officers Course is to train and educate newly commissioned or appointed officers in the high standards of professional knowledge, espirit-de-corps, and leadership to prepare them for duty as company grade officers in the operating forces, with particular emphasis on the duties, responsibilities, and warfighting skills required of a rifle platoon commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Officer Course M240B & M249 field Training Exercise, by Cpl Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    M240B
    M249 Squad Automatic Weapon
    M249 SAW
    Combat Instructor
    The Basic School
    TECOM
    IOC
    TBS
    Infantry Officers Course
    Camp Barrett
    JWT
    USMCTCOM
    USMC TCOM
    TRNGCMD
    Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano

