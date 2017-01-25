U.S. Marine Corps Officers fire M240B machine guns and M249 squad automatic weapons during a squad weapons and munitions field exercise aboard Camp Barrett, VA, Jan. 25, 2017. The mission of Infantry Officers Course is to train and educate newly commissioned or appointed officers in the high standards of professional knowledge, espirit-de-corps, and leadership to prepare them for duty as company grade officers in the operating forces, with particular emphasis on the duties, responsibilities, and warfighting skills required of a rifle platoon commander. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel A. Serrano)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 15:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510362
|VIRIN:
|170125-M-SH393-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104091296
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Infantry Officer Course M240B & M249 field Training Exercise, by Cpl Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
