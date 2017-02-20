Exercise Cope North 17 kicks off in Guam and Exercise Cobra Gold continues in the kingdom of Thailand with leaders marking a significant milestone in the medical field.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 02:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|510185
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-DL860-015
|Filename:
|DOD_104089841
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 20, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT