    Pacific Newsbreak for February 20, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Exercise Cope North 17 kicks off in Guam and Exercise Cobra Gold continues in the kingdom of Thailand with leaders marking a significant milestone in the medical field.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 02:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 510185
    VIRIN: 170217-M-DL860-015
    Filename: DOD_104089841
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 20, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Pacific
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    USN
    Exercise
    USAF
    JSDF
    Cope North 17

