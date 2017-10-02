BROLL of soldiers testing the new jungle uniform at the Jungle Operation Training Center in Hawaii. Soldiers complete an obstacle course and maneuver through dense vegetation to ensure the uniforms withstand the environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510179
|VIRIN:
|170210-A-UJ895-679
|Filename:
|DOD_104089193
|Length:
|00:27:40
|Location:
|EAST RANGE, HI, US
This work, Jungle Test Uniform, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
