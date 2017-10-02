(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Test Uniform

    EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vanessa Atchley 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    BROLL of soldiers testing the new jungle uniform at the Jungle Operation Training Center in Hawaii. Soldiers complete an obstacle course and maneuver through dense vegetation to ensure the uniforms withstand the environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510179
    VIRIN: 170210-A-UJ895-679
    Filename: DOD_104089193
    Length: 00:27:40
    Location: EAST RANGE, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Test Uniform, by SSG Vanessa Atchley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Test Trail
    Jungle Uniform

