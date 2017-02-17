(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Best Warriors in Japan

    JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr and Cpl. Devin Phommachanh

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Soldiers and Airmen send a shout out to the units they represented during the Best Warrior Competition in Okinawa. The 10th Regional Suport Group tested the skills of 26 service members to see who will resprent U.S. Army Japan in the main competition later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 510174
    VIRIN: 170217-N-IM663-775
    Filename: DOD_104089128
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Best Warriors in Japan, by PO2 taylor mohr and Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    USAF
    USA
    USARJ
    10th RSG

