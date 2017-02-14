video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/510166" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard has been working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Land and Natural Resources in support of Operation Kohola Guardian.

Crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349) and a 45-foot response boat medium from Station Maui patrolled the Maui Triangle in an effort to protect the migrating humpback whale population, educate the public and deter illegal activity.