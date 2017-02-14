(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Kohola Guardian

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard has been working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Department of Land and Natural Resources in support of Operation Kohola Guardian.
    Crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Galveston Island (WPB 1349) and a 45-foot response boat medium from Station Maui patrolled the Maui Triangle in an effort to protect the migrating humpback whale population, educate the public and deter illegal activity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510166
    VIRIN: 170214-G-CA140-003
    Filename: DOD_104089048
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Kohola Guardian, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

