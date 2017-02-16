Camp Pendleton Tour Pt. 2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Veterans and their families enjoy lunch at the 22 Area DFAC. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree King)

