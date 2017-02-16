(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Tour Pt. 2

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Video by Sgt. Hector de Jesus 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Veterans and their families enjoy lunch at the 22 Area DFAC. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree King)
    00:00:00:00-00:00:07:23 MS of veterans and family walking into chow hall
    00:00:08:00-00:00:15:17 MS of veteran getting food
    00:00:15:18-00:00:23:11 MS of woman walking with a Marine
    00:00:23:12-00:00:31:00 CU of man getting food
    00:00:31:01-00:00:36:11 MS of man getting food
    00:00:36:12-00:00:43:19 CU of woman getting food
    00:00:43:20-00:00:49:04 MS of woman getting food
    00:00:49:05-00:00:52:04 MS of Marine and man eating food together
    00:00:52:05-00:00:59:16 MS of Marine and man eating food together
    00:00:59:17-00:01:06:19 RFocus of man eating with Marines
    00:01:06:20-00:01:14:05 CU of man eating with Marine
    00:01:14:06-00:01:21:04 CU of man
    00:01:21:05-00:01:27:12 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:01:27:13-00:01:33:12 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:01:33:13-00:01:42:19 Pan of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:01:42:20-00:01:49:23 MS Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:01:50:00-00:01:56:10 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:01:26:11-00:02:04:18 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:02:04:19-00:02:09:21 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
    00:02:17:14-00:02:25:08 LS of outside of chow hall
    00:02:25:10-00:02:32:22 MS of people walking in and out of chow hall.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510153
    VIRIN: 170216-M-JO645-001
    Filename: DOD_104088780
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Tour Pt. 2, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Tour
    Camp Pendleton
    Iwo Jima
    USMC
    Veterans
    Sailors
    Marines
    Ranch House
    72nd Anniversary
    CAMPPEN IWO72
    Mechanize Museum

