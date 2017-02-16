Veterans and their families enjoy lunch at the 22 Area DFAC. Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, organized a tour of the installation for the Iwo Jima Commemorative Committee as part of a three-day celebration in recognition of the 72nd Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima on 16 February 2017. (Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Desiree King)
00:00:00:00-00:00:07:23 MS of veterans and family walking into chow hall
00:00:08:00-00:00:15:17 MS of veteran getting food
00:00:15:18-00:00:23:11 MS of woman walking with a Marine
00:00:23:12-00:00:31:00 CU of man getting food
00:00:31:01-00:00:36:11 MS of man getting food
00:00:36:12-00:00:43:19 CU of woman getting food
00:00:43:20-00:00:49:04 MS of woman getting food
00:00:49:05-00:00:52:04 MS of Marine and man eating food together
00:00:52:05-00:00:59:16 MS of Marine and man eating food together
00:00:59:17-00:01:06:19 RFocus of man eating with Marines
00:01:06:20-00:01:14:05 CU of man eating with Marine
00:01:14:06-00:01:21:04 CU of man
00:01:21:05-00:01:27:12 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:01:27:13-00:01:33:12 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:01:33:13-00:01:42:19 Pan of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:01:42:20-00:01:49:23 MS Marines, veterans and family eating
00:01:50:00-00:01:56:10 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:01:26:11-00:02:04:18 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:02:04:19-00:02:09:21 MS of Marines, veterans and family eating
00:02:17:14-00:02:25:08 LS of outside of chow hall
00:02:25:10-00:02:32:22 MS of people walking in and out of chow hall.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 22:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510153
|VIRIN:
|170216-M-JO645-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104088780
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Tour Pt. 2, by Sgt Hector de Jesus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT