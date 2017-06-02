The North Carolina Army National Guard's Main Command Post-Operational Detachment supports the 82nd Airborne Division.
Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 19:40
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|510150
VIRIN:
|170207-Z-IF359-0001
Filename:
|DOD_104088771
Length:
|00:01:56
Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National Guard MCP-OD Supports All American Division, by SFC Craig Norton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
