    Tillamook Bay Below Zero Campaign

    TILLAMOOK, OR, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Klingenberg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard talks about the importance of proper clothing while operating on the waters in the Pacific Northwest during an interview for the Coast Guard's Below Zero Campaign at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, Ore., Feb. 9, 2017. The Below Zero Campaign highlighting the various missions the Coast Guard does in cold weather conditions from ice rescue to icebreaking in Antarctica. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 510147
    VIRIN: 170208-G-KL864-265
    Filename: DOD_104088750
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: TILLAMOOK, OR, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tillamook Bay Below Zero Campaign, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Oregon
    Coast Guard
    Tillamook Bay
    Below Zero Campign

