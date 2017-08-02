Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard talks about the importance of proper clothing while operating on the waters in the Pacific Northwest during an interview for the Coast Guard's Below Zero Campaign at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, Ore., Feb. 9, 2017. The Below Zero Campaign highlighting the various missions the Coast Guard does in cold weather conditions from ice rescue to icebreaking in Antarctica. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|510147
|VIRIN:
|170208-G-KL864-265
|Filename:
|DOD_104088750
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|TILLAMOOK, OR, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tillamook Bay Below Zero Campaign, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT