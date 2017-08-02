Tillamook Bay Below Zero Campaign

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Joshua Sheppard talks about the importance of proper clothing while operating on the waters in the Pacific Northwest during an interview for the Coast Guard's Below Zero Campaign at Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, Ore., Feb. 9, 2017. The Below Zero Campaign highlighting the various missions the Coast Guard does in cold weather conditions from ice rescue to icebreaking in Antarctica. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Klingenberg.