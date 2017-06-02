Echo Company – Confidence Course – Feb. 6, 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Confidence Course Feb. 6, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The Confidence Course challenges recruits to focus on the mission over their own perceived limitations. Recruits can only be successful on the course once they can work through their physical and mental barriers. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)