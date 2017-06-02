(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Echo Company – Confidence Course – Feb. 6, 2017

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Aaron Bolser 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island

    Recruits of Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, completed the Confidence Course Feb. 6, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. The Confidence Course challenges recruits to focus on the mission over their own perceived limitations. Recruits can only be successful on the course once they can work through their physical and mental barriers. Echo Company is scheduled to graduate April 14, 2017. (Video by Cpl. Aaron Bolser)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509911
    VIRIN: 170206-M-RK242-001
    Filename: DOD_104084419
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company – Confidence Course – Feb. 6, 2017, by LCpl Aaron Bolser, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    Marines

