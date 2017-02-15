(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hockey Team Visits Robins

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Video by Paul Wenzel 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    It was mayhem in the Exchange as the Macon Mayhem hockey team came to Robins to chat with Team Robins members and spread the word about their military tribute weekend Feb. 17-19.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hockey Team Visits Robins, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hockey
    Robins AFB
    Military tribute.
    Macon Mayhem

