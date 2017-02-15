(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    156th AW Airmen Graduate Honor Guard Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AIR BASE MUñIZ, PUERTO RICO

    02.15.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angel Oquendo 

    156th Airlift Wing

    22 airmen from the 156th Airlift Wing at Air Base Muñiz, Puerto Rico graduate the Base Honor Guard training program. Includes soundbites from Staff Sgt. April A. Spilde, NCOIC Base Honor Guard Program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509860
    Filename: DOD_104084191
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: AIR BASE MUñIZ, PR
    Web Views: 73
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th AW Airmen Graduate Honor Guard Program, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Honor
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    Air Force Honor Guard
    graduation
    Air Force
    training
    Military Funeral Honors
    April Spilde
    Base Honor Guard
    156th AW
    Muñiz
    April A. Spilde
    Spilde

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT