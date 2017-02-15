22 airmen from the 156th Airlift Wing at Air Base Muñiz, Puerto Rico graduate the Base Honor Guard training program. Includes soundbites from Staff Sgt. April A. Spilde, NCOIC Base Honor Guard Program.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|509860
|Filename:
|DOD_104084191
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|AIR BASE MUñIZ, PR
|Web Views:
|73
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 156th AW Airmen Graduate Honor Guard Program, by SSgt Angel Oquendo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT