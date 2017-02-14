(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 14th 2017

    JAPAN

    02.14.2017

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, one Sailor shares his unique background in celebration of Black History Month, and Sailors in Sasebo participate in Sapporo's Snow Festival in Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 00:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 509540
    VIRIN: 170214-F-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_104076095
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 14th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    japan
    muslim
    diversity
    sailor
    black history month
    sapporo
    snow festival
    afn pacific

