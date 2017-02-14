In this Pacific Newsbreak, one Sailor shares his unique background in celebration of Black History Month, and Sailors in Sasebo participate in Sapporo's Snow Festival in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 00:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|509540
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104076095
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 14th 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
