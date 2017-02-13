(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Real Quick Ep. 4

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Video by Cpl. Melodie Snarr 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    This week on Real Quick: the mess hall changed it's morning hours and will be hosting a special meal on Wed., Feb. 15, Read Across America week comes to Delalio, New River joins Snapchat, and some station reminders. Follow us on Snapchat at mcasnewriver.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Quick Ep. 4, by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCCS
    New River
    Marines

