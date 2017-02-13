This week on Real Quick: the mess hall changed it's morning hours and will be hosting a special meal on Wed., Feb. 15, Read Across America week comes to Delalio, New River joins Snapchat, and some station reminders. Follow us on Snapchat at mcasnewriver.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 17:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|509510
|VIRIN:
|170213-M-PK622-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104074772
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Real Quick Ep. 4, by Cpl Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT