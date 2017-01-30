(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vigilant Shield 2017

    THULE AFB, GREENLAND

    01.30.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Shellby Matullo 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Vigilant Shield 2017 Field Training Exercise is an annual exercise sponsored by The North American Aerospace Defense Command and led by Alaskan NORAD Region, in conjunction with Canadian NORAD Region and Continental NORAD Region, who undertake field training exercises aimed at improving operational capability in a bi-national environment. This year’s exercise sees NORAD building on the previous years' training successes when deploying air assets and personnel to the far north to exercise sovereignty operations in North America’s northern aerospace and in the high arctic. This exercise provides crucial training opportunities for numerous military personnel with a variety of aircraft and assets from Canada and the United States to improve interoperability and to demonstrate NORAD's ability to defend North America. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Shellby Matullo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 16:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509488
    VIRIN: 013017-F-MZ355-9000
    Filename: DOD_104074399
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: THULE AFB, GL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vigilant Shield 2017, by SrA Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Red Horse
    Canada
    Fighter
    F18
    North
    Flightline
    Greenland
    NORAD
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Exercise
    C130
    Maintainers
    Cargo
    Canadian Air Force
    1st CTCS
    2017
    Thule
    Vigilant Shield
    combat videography
    VS17
    Display of Force

