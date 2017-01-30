Vigilant Shield 2017 Field Training Exercise is an annual exercise sponsored by The North American Aerospace Defense Command and led by Alaskan NORAD Region, in conjunction with Canadian NORAD Region and Continental NORAD Region, who undertake field training exercises aimed at improving operational capability in a bi-national environment. This year’s exercise sees NORAD building on the previous years' training successes when deploying air assets and personnel to the far north to exercise sovereignty operations in North America’s northern aerospace and in the high arctic. This exercise provides crucial training opportunities for numerous military personnel with a variety of aircraft and assets from Canada and the United States to improve interoperability and to demonstrate NORAD's ability to defend North America. (US Air Force video by Senior Airman Shellby Matullo)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 16:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|509488
|VIRIN:
|013017-F-MZ355-9000
|Filename:
|DOD_104074399
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|THULE AFB, GL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vigilant Shield 2017, by SrA Shellby Matullo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT