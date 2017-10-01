(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farewell 17

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Peter Ising 

    Airman Magazine   

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Cody represents the highest enlisted level of leadership, and as such, provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests, as appropriate, to the American public, and to those in all levels of government. After a lifetime of service, Chief Cody, bids the United States Air Force farewell.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509479
    VIRIN: 170110-D-AX270-536
    Filename: DOD_104074255
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell 17, by Peter Ising, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

