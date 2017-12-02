Training Support Team (TST) Poland, works on and acts as range safety for various ranges that will be used by U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 4th Infantry Division, with Polish soldiers, in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2017. TST Poland is a forward deployed component of Training Support Activity Europe that provides expeditionary training support for U.S. forces in eastern Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Banks)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 14:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509475
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-FN731-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104074227
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Training Support Team Poland supports 3ABCT, 4ID, by SPC Elliott Banks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
