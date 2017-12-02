Training Support Team Poland supports 3ABCT, 4ID

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/509475" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Training Support Team (TST) Poland, works on and acts as range safety for various ranges that will be used by U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 4th Infantry Division, with Polish soldiers, in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2017. TST Poland is a forward deployed component of Training Support Activity Europe that provides expeditionary training support for U.S. forces in eastern Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Banks)