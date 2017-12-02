(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Training Support Team Poland supports 3ABCT, 4ID

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Elliott Banks 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Training Support Team (TST) Poland, works on and acts as range safety for various ranges that will be used by U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 4th Infantry Division, with Polish soldiers, in Zagan, Poland, Jan. 31-Feb. 4, 2017. TST Poland is a forward deployed component of Training Support Activity Europe that provides expeditionary training support for U.S. forces in eastern Europe. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elliott Banks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509475
    VIRIN: 170207-A-FN731-001
    Filename: DOD_104074227
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Team Poland supports 3ABCT, 4ID, by SPC Elliott Banks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

